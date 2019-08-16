cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates:

Day 2 Report: Sri Lanka were saved from an embarassing collapse with Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal build a 66-run partnership for the 8th wicket as the hosts managed to survive the onslaught from Kiwi bowlers. Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews scored fifties each, but with Ajaz Patel picking up five wickets, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side found themselves seven-wickets down at 161. But Dickwella and Lakmal ensured that they hold on the fort and took their side to 227/7 at stump. The Kiwis will begin Day 3 with a slender 22-run lead and will hope to bowl out the opposition as soon as possible.

