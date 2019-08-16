e-paper
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow the live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Day 3 through our live commentary and scorecard

cricket Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow the live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Day 3 through our live commentary and scorecard (AP)
         

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates:

 

Day 2 Report: Sri Lanka were saved from an embarassing collapse with Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal build a 66-run partnership for the 8th wicket as the hosts managed to survive the onslaught from Kiwi bowlers. Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews scored fifties each, but with Ajaz Patel picking up five wickets, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side found themselves seven-wickets down at 161. But Dickwella and Lakmal ensured that they hold on the fort and took their side to 227/7 at stump. The Kiwis will begin Day 3 with a slender 22-run lead and will hope to bowl out the opposition as soon as possible.

