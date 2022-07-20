Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: SL vs PAK Live Cricket Score
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: SL vs PAK Live Cricket Score

  • SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 5(AP)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 5(AP)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Opener Abdullah Shafique was 112 not out and leading Pakistan at 222-3 in its chase of 342 to beat Sri Lanka in the first test at Galle Stadium on Tuesday. The fourth day would have belonged entirely to Pakistan but captain Babar Azam was out six overs from the end for 55 after the best partnership of the match. That gave Sri Lanka a sniff of hope that it can still win, but the odds are with Pakistan, which needs 120 more runs with seven wickets in hand and a full day.

Sri Lanka XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket team
sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out