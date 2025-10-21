Srikkanth fails to understand Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill's logic on dropping Kuldeep Yadav: ‘A dangerous statement’

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticised the decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI for the first ODI in Perth. Kuldeep, in excellent form during the Asia Cup and the West Indies Test series, was overlooked as India opted for batting depth, selecting Washington Sundar instead. Nitish Kumar Reddy made his ODI debut in Perth, while Kuldeep remained on the bench. Kuldeep Yadav failed to get picked in India's XI for Perth ODI.(AFP and Reuters)

For Australia, Matthew Kuhnemann stood out by picking up two key wickets in challenging overcast conditions, highlighting India’s decision to overlook Kuldeep Yadav—a move that drew scrutiny on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

Srikkanth questioned the exclusion of Kuldeep, praising Kuhnemann and India’s spinners while emphasizing wrist-spinners’ match-winning potential in Perth conditions, insisting he would have retained Kuldeep alongside Washington and Axar.

"Who gave them crucial breakthroughs apart from Starc and Hazelwood? It was Kuhnemann. Axar also took an important wicket for us. The spinners had done a good job. They would always do a better job. Wrist-spinners are potential match winners. I did not understand the logic why they dropped Kuldeep. I would still play Kuldeep, Washington, and Axar. Spinners will do a better job in these conditions than medium pacers," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“Forget the combination and eight batters”

The left-arm wrist spinner has time and again proved himself as the match-winner across formats but he has yet to give a consistent run with the team in Tests and ODIs.

The former skipper criticised India’s team combination strategy, questioning the logic of prioritizing batting depth over form players like Kuldeep, insisting the best team should play rather than bending strategy around seven or eight batters.

"He is bowling so well in Tests, he bowled so well in the Asia Cup. He has played well in T20 cricket and you say things like on Australian wickets ball does not turn so we are not playing Kuldeep Yadav. It is a dangerous statement and I do not understand this. Forget the combination and eight batters. Go for the best players and the best team. How many runs can an number eight batter get you anyway? Forget seven batters eight batters, Kuldeep just has to play. Any other team, he would just walk in. It is very sad," he added.