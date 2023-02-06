Home / Cricket / Stage set for MCA's inaugural women's T20 league

Stage set for MCA's inaugural women's T20 league

cricket
Published on Feb 06, 2023 11:46 PM IST

The league, scheduled days before the auctions for the Women's Premier League, will witness the four teams play each other in double-headers (2pm and 6pm) before the top two qualify for the final slated on Friday.

A bat, ball and stumps resting on a cricket ground. (Archive images)
A bat, ball and stumps resting on a cricket ground. (Archive images)
ByHT Correspondent

The inaugural President's Cup, the first of its kind T20 women's league launched by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), will kickstart from Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium with four teams vying for top honours.

The league, scheduled days before the auctions for the Women's Premier League, will witness the four teams play each other in double-headers (2pm and 6pm) before the top two qualify for the final slated on Friday.

Prakashika Naik (Mumbai Unicorns), Jagravi Pawar (Mumbai Warriors), Riya Chaudhari (Mumbai Blasters) and Humairaa Kazi (Mumbai Thunders) will lead the respective 15-member squads.

CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai complete massive win

Mumbai completed a massive victory by an innings and 134 runs against Nagaland inside two days of their Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After skittling out the opposition for 85 in the first innings, Mumbai, resuming at their overnight score of 247 for one, declared at 339 for four with Pragnesh Kanpillewar unbeaten on 64 (85b, 3x4, 2x6). Khizar Dafedar (4/38) and Atharva Ankolekar (4/29) then ensured Nagaland could only do a little better in the second innings as they were bundled out for 120 in the 37th over.

Brief scores: Nagaland 85 & 120 in 36.4 overs (Tohuka 33; Khizar Dafedar 4/38, Atharva Ankolekar 4/29) lost to Mumbai 339/4 decl in 79 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 64*) by an innings and 134 runs.

MFA League: Perambra nets brace for Sellebrity

Ritesh Perambra struck a brace as Sellebrity FC overcame Rudra FC 2-1 an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Results: Elite Div: Sellebrity FC 2 (Ritesh Perambra 2) beat Rudra FC 1 (Mohammed Baig), Millat FC 1 (Merick Fernandes) drew with Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1 (Mikhail Kazi); Second Div: United City FC 1 (Rushikesh Jadhav) drew with Future Stars Academy 1 (Paritosh Gohil), Rizvi Ceramics 1 (Nikhil Ghorpade) drew with Oranje FC 1 (Sharan Shetty).

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket
cricket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out