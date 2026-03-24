Stampede victims’ families divided over IPL’s return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: As a tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations following a long-awaited first Indian Premier League triumph by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise has decided to leave 11 empty seats for all matches at the stadium. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said at a media conference on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mo Bobat (R) and CEO Rajesh Menon address a press conference on Tuesday. (PTI)

But even as the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium gears up to host Saturday’s opening match of the 2026 IPL, the families who lost their loved ones of that fateful day nine months back said their loss remains as immediate as it was on the day of the incident. For several families, the reopening has brought back memories they have struggled to process.

B Devaraj, a pani puri vendor from Yelahanka who lost his 20-year-old son Manoj Kumar Shetty, said the passage of time has not eased the grief. “The pain is still in our hearts. We lost our only son who was pursuing his degree. The government must ensure that such a tragedy never repeats. Every event in the future should be conducted with extreme caution,” he said.

Lakshman Gowda, an industrialist from MSR Nagar who lost his 19-year-old son Bhoomik Lakshman, said the stadium should not host large gatherings again. “Large gatherings should not be allowed at this stadium again. The hurt will remain till my last breath. The government gave compensation and moved on, but can that bring back my son? We are living like dead bodies,” he said.

Others do not oppose the return of cricket itself but say the circumstances that led to the tragedy remain unresolved.

Sridhara Gowda, a farmer from Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district who lost his 18-year-old brother Shravan KT, said the incident could have been avoided. “If the event had not been rushed, 11 lives could have been saved. The government must act with utmost caution. No amount of money can restore peace to families like ours,” he said.

Rajesh Gowda, a farmer from Kolar, who lost his 25-year-old sister Sahana Rajesh — who was a software developer — said accountability is essential. “Compensation alone is not enough. Those responsible for the stampede must be held accountable. Only then will the souls of the victims find peace,” he said.

On their part, RCB players will train wearing jersey No.11 during match days and the franchise also plans to mark 11 permanent seats in honour of the fans who died. “The players will be wearing jersey No.11 for the practice on the game day — the practice time before the match,” RCB CEO Rajesh Menon told reporters at a media conference on Tuesday. “All the players will have jersey No.11 on their back; not for the game, but for the practice. Apart from that, they will be also wearing black armbands on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats in the Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever,” he added.

The stampede, which occurred during celebrations linked to the cricket team’s victory, triggered widespread criticism over crowd management and administrative preparedness. In the months that followed, the stadium remained under scrutiny and did not host any major matches.

Authorities have now cleared the venue after a review by a government appointed expert committee set up under Home Minister G Parameshwara. The panel conducted a comprehensive inspection that included structural assessments and evaluation of crowd control mechanisms.

Final approval was granted after discussions involving officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, representatives of the franchise and an expert group led by GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) Commissioner G Maheshwar Rao. The Karnataka State Cricket Association said the decision followed a meeting at Vidhana Soudha where the committee presented its findings on preparedness and compliance.

“We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwara, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” it said.

“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” it added.

On Monday, Bengaluru Central Division DCP Akshay M Hakay visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements in detail. “We have carried out a comprehensive inspection of the stadium, including stands, holding areas, and emergency access points. Based on last year’s experience, we are not taking any chances this time. Full-fledged emergency arrangements have been made to ensure public safety,” Hakay said.

“All agencies, including KSCA, private event managers, and emergency response teams, are working in close coordination. We have deployed adequate police personnel, and crowd management strategies have been strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents,” he added.

With the clearance in place, the stadium is scheduled to host the Indian Premier League 2026 opener on Saturday between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue will also host one playoff match and the final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to play five of their seven home matches at the stadium, with the remaining two scheduled in Raipur. A big-ticket match against Chennai Super Kings is also likely in early April.

Officials said several measures have been introduced to manage crowds and prevent overcrowding. These include QR coded digital tickets, additional entry gates, widened access points and designated holding areas for fans.

In coordination with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, metro services will be extended till 1 am on match days, with increased frequency. Authorities are also considering free metro travel for ticket holders to ease congestion around the venue.

Despite these steps, families remain divided over the decision.

Some said the introduction of additional safeguards offers a degree of reassurance, even if concerns remain. Others said the return of matches at the same venue feels premature, given that the emotional and legal questions surrounding the incident have not been fully resolved. For many, the issue is not only about safety measures or arrangements for future events, but about whether the tragedy has been adequately addressed.