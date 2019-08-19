‘Standards can only be maintained if teams are strong’: Harbhajan Singh responds to Sourav Ganguly

cricket

The second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia ended in a draw but the competitiveness of the contest earned praise from experts and fans alike. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was impressed with the quality of cricket being played in the ongoing Ashes series and he went on to challenge the other teams to raise the standard of their game in order to keep the quality of Test cricket relevant.“The Ashes series has kept Test cricket alive...up to rest of the world to raise their standard,” Ganguly tweeted late on Sunday.

The" Ashes " series have kept test cricket alive .... upto rest of the world to raise their standards — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 18, 2019

Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to respond to his former skipper and said that standards can only improve if the teams are strong but in his opinion, there are no more than four sides who are impressive at the moment in world cricket. “Standards can only be maintained if teams r strong but sadly apart from India australia England and May be NZ in NZ are the only strong team left in world cricket,” Harbhajan posted on his official account.

Standards can only be maintained if teams r strong but sadly apart from India australia England and May be NZ in NZ are the only strong team left in world cricket https://t.co/mF2ZJAYzSC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 19, 2019

Australia defied the absence of star batsman Steve Smith because of a concussion and more devastating spells of pace bowling by Jofra Archer to hold out for a draw in the second Ashes test against England on Sunday.

Set an improbable victory target of 267 off 48 overs at Lord’s, the Australians quickly slumped to 47-3 but a fourth-wicket stand of 85 between Marnus Labuschagne (59) and Travis Head (42 not out) helped push them to safety.

Australia lost three more wickets in a five-over stretch to keep the match alive as the light faded, but managed to survive to 154-6 at the end. Australia retained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

