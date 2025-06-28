Star West Indies cricketer accused of rape by 11 women, including teen cousin; family tried to bribe victims

A West Indies international cricketer—currently part of the national set-up—has been accused by at least 11 women, including a teenager, of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and unwanted advances, according to a June 27 report by Kaieteur News in Guyana. West Indies cricketer accused of rape(AFP)

Among those speaking out, one victim was just 18 years old when she claims the cricketer assaulted her on March 3, 2023, at a house in New Amsterdam, Berbice. According to family accounts, he had picked her up under the guise of “socialising” and brought her to a residence filled with others. She felt safe—until he allegedly led her upstairs and forcibly raped her. The family has accused the player’s entourage and Guyanese law enforcement of efforts to suppress the case.

Since the report came out, more women have come forward, producing evidence like screenshots, voice notes, medical filings, and messages, claiming repeated assaults and attempts at cover-up. One survivor disclosed that the cricketer offered money to settle the matter, but the family refused, saying, “We don’t want money. I want justice for what he did to my daughter.”

None of the allegations has yet resulted in formal charges. However, lawyer Nigel Hughes, representing one of the complainants, informed SportsMax TV that initial complaints were made roughly two years ago—meaning early 2023. Hughes said those allegations prompted an investigation, and prosecutors recommended charges be filed, but then the matter disappeared from public view

Hughes added that renewed inquiries “literally yesterday and the day before” (i.e., June 25–26, 2025) yielded no updates from authorities and that the abused teenager and others have grown weary from repeated questioning and institutional delays

Several reports accuse Guyanese law enforcement of “stonewalling” and attempting to suppress complaints, with some alleging pressure from influential figures tied to the cricketer’s family.

The same cricketer was even reportedly arrested on a sexual assault allegation. It was alleged that the accused was allegedly involved in the rape of a teen relative under the age of consent. The victim later withdrew her statement, and the case was closed; charges were not pressed.

Notably, the cricketer was part of the West Indies squad that secured a historic victory over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in January 2024. Upon their return to Guyana, he received a hero’s welcome, even amid ongoing accusations

These allegations emerged publicly during the ongoing Test series against Australia, adding pressure to the sport’s governing bodies.

Cricket West Indies (CWI), when contacted by SportsMax TV, stated:

“Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time.”

— CWI President Kishore Shallow. Despite multiple media reports, CWI continues to assert it has not received any official notification or documentation from Guyanese authorities.