Melbourne [Australia], : Australian pacer Mitchell Starc overtook legendary compatriot Brett Lee to become the fastest bowler to achieve 100 ODI wickets in his country. Starc surpasses Lee to achieve unique feat on Australian soil

Starc accomplished this feat during the first ODI against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground . During the game, Starc delivered a fine performance with the ball. He took three wickets for 33 runs in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.33. He got the wickets of both openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub and later went on to get the scalp of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Now, Starc has taken his 100 ODI wickets in Australia in just 54 innings, outdoing Lee's record of reaching the milestone in 55 innings. Glenn McGrath, another Aussie legend, is third ont he list, getting his 100th ODI wicket in Australia in 56th innings.

Starc is the 30th player to have taken 100 ODI wickets or more in any country. South Africa legend Shaun Pollock holds the record here, having taken 197 wickets in SA.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals, with skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam scoring runs among recognised batters. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi put up a fight as well, taking the side to 203/10 in 46.4 overs.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Pat Cummins also took 2/39 in 9.4 overs. Adam Zampa was also impressive, taking 2/64 in his 10 overs.

In the run-chase of 204 runs, Australia was two down at 28 runs. An 85-run partnership between Steve Smith and Josh Inglis guided Aussies out of trouble. But Pakistani bowlers once again made a comeback, reducing Australia to 185/8. However, skipper Cummins took Australia tovictory with over 16 overs to spare.

Starc took home the 'Player of the Match' for his spell and Australia is 1-0 up in the series.

