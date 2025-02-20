'Started to celebrate, thought I had my hat-trick...': Axar Patel's true feelings on Rohit Sharma's dropped catch

India all-rounder Axar Patel's joy turned into a heartbreak in a matter of a mini-second. Positioned at first slip, Rohit Sharma had a chance to be part of history. No Indian bowler had taken a hat-trick in a Champions Trophy game. Axar Patel had that chance, but it was spilled, none other by his captain against Bangladesh in their Group A Champions Trophy match on Thursday. Axar, who had dismissed two batters in the last two deliveries, was denied a third as India were left licking their wounds on a bright and sunny Dubai afternoon. Axar Patel took 2/43 in 9 overs against Bangladesh in Dubai(Reuters)

Rohit seemed to have it under control. He is a pretty safe fielder too. But just when he seemed to have gotten underneath the ball, out it popped. No one was more infuriated at the slip-up than the captain himself, but it was just one of those things. The drop proved costly, not just for Axar but for India as well as Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy added a century partnership en route to pushing Bangladesh to 229 after 50 overs.

During the innings break, Axar opened up on the missed opportunity, admitting he went through a plethora of emotions in those few seconds. Those were the only two wickets he took – of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Axar Patel opens up

"A lot happened. I didn't know if it (Tanzid Hasan wicket) was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I go the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch). I didn't react and just came back. It's part of the game," Axar said.

Rohit's wasn't the only catch India dropped. They put down another one, with Hardik missing a regulation chance at mid-off of Hridoy, who went on to score a century. Even KL Rahul missed one if one is to nitpick although it was a half-chance. That India put their foot off the pedal allowed Bangladesh to sneak in, and to finish at almost 230 after being restricted to 35/5 is a commendable effort.

"The wicket got easier to bat and I think it's an easy total to chase. It's a slow wicket and as the ball gets older, it gets easier to bat. Second innings, it'll continue to remain slow. My role is to contribute whenever my team needs. Happy that the team trusts me a lot," added Axar.