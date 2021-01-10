IND USA
File photo of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin(HT Photo)

cricket

Staying in bio-bubble won't affect performance of players, says Azharuddin

A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons. The players have complained of physical and mental fatigue by staying in a restricted environment.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:39 PM IST

The players have shared the tough experience of staying in a bio-bubble but former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that it won't impact the performance of the cricketers.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a local tournament in Fatorda, Azharuddin though stressed on enough practice before the matches.

"During those days, they are doing their yoga or regular (physical exercises) sessions. But I think it is very important that they practice three or four days before the match," he said.

A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons. The players have complained of physical and mental fatigue by staying in a restricted environment.

The former Indian captain said that with the current COVID-19 condition, we can predict that bio-bubbles are going to stay here for some more time.

"Once things improve there will be no bio bubble."

When asked about Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T-20, which got underway on Sunday, Azharuddin said that these tournaments won't be "normal like in the past".

"They cannot be like a normal because it is played under bio bubble and you have to follow COVID-19 rules and regulations. So I don’t think it will be in a normal way," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
