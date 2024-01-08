If Smith opens, he can break Brian Lara's 400 record: Clarke's audacious claim for potential 'best opener in the world'

Now that David Warner has rode off into the sunset, the search for Australia's next opening batter is on. Warner has held on to that position for 13 years hence one thing's for sure. You cannot find his replacement overnight. Ever since the news of Warner's farewell broke, the search has begun. The legendary Ricky Ponting wants Cameron Bancroft to don the role, but rather than looking for someone who is not currently part of the Australian Test squad, Michael Clarke has thrown his weight behind none other than Steve Smith to be promoted up the order and take up the opener's slot. Michael Clarke clearly has plenty of trust in Steve Smith(Getty Images)

And that's not it. Clarke, a former World Cup winning captain of Australia, not only has backed Smith to become the best opener in the world within 12 months of starting to open the innings he reckons 'Smudge' the opener can so big that Brian Lara's record of 400 could be in danger. The prospect of opening the batting is tempting for Smith, who is 'pretty keen'. Marnus Labuschagne in fact feels there's 'no one better out there'. Pat Cummins the captain may not be too inclined towards the idea but Clarke is more than willing to have Smith and Usman Khawaja open for Australia from the next Test series.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Shami hasn't even resumed bowling yet, Suryakumar Yadav out for 'longer than expected', IPL 2024 in danger

"I'll tell you now about Steve Smith. If he wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he will be the No. 1 Test opener within 12 months. He is that good a player. He is technically good enough, he lets the ball go well, he's got a great eye, he's got beautiful hands. Yes, he might nick the occasional one, he might get LBW but tell me someone that doesn't. He is that good a player, and maybe it is the challenge he is looking for," the former Australia captain.

Smith's record at various positions for Australia

Of the 9500 Test runs Smith has scored, almost 6000 have come while batting at No. 4 at an average of 61.51. Smith has batted 11 times at No. 3 and has had reasonable success at that position too, scoring 1744 runs at 67.08. Even at 5, 6, 7 and 8, Smith averages at least over 45, so having aced most of the positions he has batted in, there's no reason why he can't thrive as an opener. However, whether he breaks the great Lara's record seems a bridge too far at this point. Lara's 400 not out against England in 2004 is considered the single-greatest Test record of all time so for Clarke to show that kind of belief in Smith shows volumes about the trust in Australia's current No. 4.

"Smith doesn't want to wait. He doesn't want Warner or Khawaja to make a hundred, or Marnus to make a double hundred. He wants to make a double hundred. So if he open the batting, he will be the best opener within 12 months and the other thing, don't be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara's 400 record. Because he is that good and he's got the whole day," pointed out Clarke.