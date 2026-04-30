Steve Smith explodes in anger, smashes bat after fiery send-off in PSL

The Pakistan Super League has reached its climax stage, with the first Eliminator played last night, April 29th. What was expected to be an exciting clash on paper turned into a one-sided affair, as Hyderabad Kingsmen comfortably chased down 160 with 28 balls to spare against Multan Sultans. Steve Smith was disappointed with his dismissal. (X Image)

While the contest did not live up to expectations on the field, it delivered drama elsewhere. The clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore saw tempers flare, as Steve Smith lost his cool and smashed his bat in the dressing room following a heated send-off from Kingsmen’s Maaz Sadaqat moments earlier.

Smith, who enjoyed a stellar debut season for Sultans with 380 runs in 11 matches, including a blistering 106 off just 50 balls against Kingsmen in the group stage, failed to replicate that form in this crucial Eliminator against the same opponents.

During his brief innings of 13 off 10 balls, Smith received a lifeline on the third ball of the third over when a difficult catch was put down by the Kingsmen opener. However, he failed to capitalise. Later in the same over, Smith offered another chance, which was comfortably taken this time by Sadaqat.

Visibly frustrated after missing the earlier opportunity, Sadaqat slammed the ball onto the ground in celebration. The gesture did not sit well with the 36-year-old Australian.