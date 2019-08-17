e-paper
Steve Smith ‘leaves’ everyone in splits with his unorthodox postures in 2nd Ashes Test against England

Steve Smith entertained the Lord’s crowd with his funny postures after leaving the ball on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test against England.

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith leaving the ball in various postures during the 2nd Ashes Test Lord’s(Screen grab Twitter)
         

It’s quite a sight to watch Steve Smith bat. Call him unorthodox, call him stubborn but Smith is fast emerging as one of the talked about batsmen in world cricket. The former Australia captain, who scored centuries in both innings of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, gave the capacity crowd at Lord’s something to cheer on a rain-hit Day 3 of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia.

This time though Smith enthralled everyone with his art of leaving or to be precise the antics he did after letting the ball go. With Australia in a dicey situation at 60 for 2 and rain to the aid of English bowlers, the best way to survive was leaving the ball go and like any top class batsman, Steve Smith did exactly that. The minor difference was his body postures and movements immediately after letting the ball go.

Sometimes he faced the bowler front on, sometimes he completely turned his back on him and on occasions he even swung his bat like a warrior in a battle field – all this after leaving the ball.

England seamers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes kept peppering Smith in corridor of uncertainty but Smith kept leaving them with utmost certainty accompanied by his ever frenetic movements.

Smith’s leaves went viral on social media as people took to twitter to express the disbelief in Smith’s unorthodox methodology that has so far brought him a lot of success – in fact more than any other batsman in the world currently.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smith was unbeaten on 13 when the umpires took the players off for rain in the final over before lunch.

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon led to the day’s play finally being called off shortly before 5.30 pm local time with just 24.1 overs possible in the day.

England will hope they can remove Smith early on the fourth day and get into the Australian lower order but on a surface that suggests low scores, every outcome remains possible for the final two days.

Australia were at 80 for 4, still 178 runs behind England’s first innings total.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 13:42 IST

