Home / Cricket / 'I laughed when people said I was out of form': Steve Smith after 27th Test ton
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates making his century during day two of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 8, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates making his century during day two of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 8, 2021.(via REUTERS)
'I laughed when people said I was out of form': Steve Smith after 27th Test ton

India vs Australia: Steve Smith roared back to form on return to Sydney in the 3rd Test, as he smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format on Day 2. Smith's 131 helped Australia post a solid total of 338 in the first innings.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith did not hold back from expressing his frustrations over the media for the constant discussion over his form. The right-handed batsman had scored two back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs, but he struggled to get runs on the board in the first two Tests.

Smith scored figures of 1 and 1* in the Adelaide Test, and in the 2nd Test, he could only muster a 0 and an 8. With Smith not being able to get runs, the Australia batting unit struggled, and the hosts lost the 2nd Test against India at MCG.

But Smith roared back to form on return to Sydney in the 3rd Test, as he smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format on Day 2. Smith's 131 helped Australia post a solid total of 338 in the first innings.

Also Read | 'Either open with Pujara or drop him': Twitter reacts to Ind No.3's slowest 50

Speaking to reporters at the virtual media interaction after the day's play, Smith said that it made him laugh when people questioned his form.

"I read a lot of things and plenty of people said I was out of form so it was nice to come back into form, if that's what you want to call it," Smith said.

"I mean, it was only about three or four weeks ago that I scored two hundreds at the Sydney Cricket Ground. So yeah, it kind of just makes me laugh sometimes when people say that kind of thing," he added.

India vs Australia live score 3rd Test Day 3

"I missed out in the first two Tests obviously and came back today and scored some runs and helped I guess put us in a decent position," he further said.

The batsman further explained how he tackled R Ashwin threat in the 3rd Test. "I decided to be a bit more positive. I think early on I hit him (Ashwin) over his head, sort of just put a bit of pressure on him," he said.

"So, yeah, it was a concerted effort to do that and I was happy with the way I played him," Smith signed off.

Topics
steve smith sydney cricket ground india vs australia
