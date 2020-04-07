e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith reveals reason behind his unusual batting stance

Steve Smith reveals reason behind his unusual batting stance

Smith, the world number 1 Test batsman, has amassed 7227 runs in 73 Tests and 4162 runs in ODIs with an unconventional technique, which most have failed to decode.

cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Steve Smith.
Steve Smith.(BCCI)
         

His unorthodox batting stance has left many befuddled but Australian run-machine Steve Smith says though it depends on number of factors, he generally positions himself outside the off-stump to limit ways in which he can be dismissed.

Smith, the world number 1 Test batsman, has amassed 7227 runs in 73 Tests and 4162 runs in ODIs with an unconventional technique, which most have failed to decode.

During a podcast organised by inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals, Smith opened up about his unusual technique to New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi.

READ | ‘Still in the middle of a fight’ - Gautam Gambhir slams those bursting crackers amid coronavirus scare

Talking about his open batting stance, Smith, the former Rajasthan Royals captain, said: “It depends on who’s bowling, how is the wicket playing, how I gonna score and stuff like that or how people are trying to get me out, probably that determines how open I am or otherwise how closed I am.

“But my general stance where my back foot is going to almost off stump, or may be even outside at stages, I know that anything outside my eyeline isn’t hitting the stumps,” he said.”For me, you shouldn’t get out if the ball is not hitting the stumps, so that is just a trick from me when I first started doing it, just limiting the ways I get out,” he explained.

The 30-year-old said his off-stump stance helps him to leave the ball which are outside his line of sight.

“Sometimes, I get trapped in front but I’m okay with that at stages, knowing that if it is outside my eyeline, I don’t need to try and play the ball, I can just leave that,” he said.

READ | Virat Kohli picks his favourite commentator

Smith, who had lost his captaincy after being banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in a Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018, made an incredible comeback, becoming the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2019.

He amassed 589 runs in the Ashes last year at a stunning average of 147.25. It included two hundreds and a double century, finishing as second-highest scorer for Australia, behind Marnus Labuschagne.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news