e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli picks his favourite commentator

Virat Kohli picks his favourite commentator

Virat Kohli was asked to select his favourite commentator during the Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen and Kohli took the name of former England captain Nasser Hussain.

cricket Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Virat Kohli.
A file photo of Virat Kohli.(ANI)
         

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was asked to select his favourite commentator during the Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen and Kohli took the name of former England captain Nasser Hussain. “Be careful how you answer this, because, this could end badly for you. Your favourite commentator?” Pietersen posed the question to Kohli.

Kohli replied, “My favourite commentator is (pauses)...it is easy. It is not you, come on. My favourite commentator is (pauses)... Nasser (Hussain).”

When Kohli said Nasser, Pietersen interrupted and said, “That’s perfect. Too long to answer your question. Thank you, me. That is fine. Perfect.”

READ; Shane Warne shares old clip of LBW appeal against Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli talked about a lot of topics with former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Pietersen and he even names his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“I love his (Ronaldo) work ethic and ability to deflect all the crap on the outside,” Kohli said 

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Covid-19: Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, says govt
Covid-19: Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, says govt
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 outbreak: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28% to $48 billion in 2 months
Covid-19 outbreak: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28% to $48 billion in 2 months
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Masks, social distancing: Jaipur couple tie knot amid Covid-19 lockdown
Masks, social distancing: Jaipur couple tie knot amid Covid-19 lockdown
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news