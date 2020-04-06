Virat Kohli picks his favourite commentator

cricket

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:11 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was asked to select his favourite commentator during the Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen and Kohli took the name of former England captain Nasser Hussain. “Be careful how you answer this, because, this could end badly for you. Your favourite commentator?” Pietersen posed the question to Kohli.

Kohli replied, “My favourite commentator is (pauses)...it is easy. It is not you, come on. My favourite commentator is (pauses)... Nasser (Hussain).”

When Kohli said Nasser, Pietersen interrupted and said, “That’s perfect. Too long to answer your question. Thank you, me. That is fine. Perfect.”

Kohli talked about a lot of topics with former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Pietersen and he even names his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“I love his (Ronaldo) work ethic and ability to deflect all the crap on the outside,” Kohli said