‘How’s that not out’ - Shane Warne shares old clip of LBW appeal against Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:44 IST

India batting legend and Australia spin great Shane Warne shared an intense rivalry back in their cricketing days. Every time the two faced each other, the crowd would get excited to witness the spectacle. Recently, a video resurfaced on social media, which showed a LBW appeal from Warne against Tendulkar. The clip was from the first India-Australia Test from the 1998 series, which was played in Chennai.

Rob Moody, who shared the video, wrote in the caption: “OUT OR NOT OUT.... Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne. 1st test 1998, Sachin made a mind blowing 155*. But there was a huuuge appeal for LBW from Warnie, early on. Umpire Venkat, known for random decisions, you never knew what he’d do.....would love hawkeye on this one....”

Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How’s that not out 😩😂😩😂😩😂😩 https://t.co/Dbhq9GfvLn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 6, 2020

Warne, who has been quite active on the social media with the coronavirus pandemic causing a lockdown in several parts of the world, retweeted the video and said: “Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How’s that not out.” He added a few sad and laughing smileys with his caption.

The video shows ball taking a massive inside turn to ramp Tendulkar on the pads. The only doubt appears to be where the ball was pitched. It either pitched outside leg stump, which would mean the decision was correct. Or the ball pitched at leg stump, which would mean, it could have been a wrong decision.

Meanwhile, last week, Warne heaped praise on former India spinner, captain and coach Anil Kumble as he referred to his Indian counterpart as a ‘super competitor’. He also explained how Kumble managed to pick so many wickets despite not spinning the ball a lot as compared to other tweakers in the game.

“For a guy who did not spin the ball a long way, one of the reasons why he got so many wickets is because he got bounce and because of his skill,” Warne said about Kumble in his Instagram live video.