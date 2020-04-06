e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Still in the middle of a fight’ - Gautam Gambhir slams those bursting crackers amid coronavirus scare

‘Still in the middle of a fight’ - Gautam Gambhir slams those bursting crackers amid coronavirus scare

In a tweet, Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP, wrote: “INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight Not an occasion to burst crackers !”

cricket Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and asked those who burst crackers on Sunday night to stay indoors amid the coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier last week, had asked Indian citizens to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas in order to show solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. But reports of firecrackers being burnt in several parts of the country started coming out on Sunday night.

Also read: MI or CSK: Sanjay Manjrekar picks which side holds the edge

In a tweet, Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP, wrote: “INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight Not an occasion to burst crackers !”

Apart from Gambhir, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. According to reports, fire broke out in a building in the capital due to crackers on Sunday night, the video of which went viral on social media. Harbhajan retweeted the video and wrote: “We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity.” 

Meanwhile, India’s sports fraternity on Sunday joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic by lighting lamps and candles in response to Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s call to demonstrate the nation’s collective resolve.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news