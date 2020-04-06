‘Still in the middle of a fight’ - Gautam Gambhir slams those bursting crackers amid coronavirus scare

cricket

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and asked those who burst crackers on Sunday night to stay indoors amid the coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier last week, had asked Indian citizens to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas in order to show solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. But reports of firecrackers being burnt in several parts of the country started coming out on Sunday night.

In a tweet, Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP, wrote: “INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight Not an occasion to burst crackers !”

Apart from Gambhir, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. According to reports, fire broke out in a building in the capital due to crackers on Sunday night, the video of which went viral on social media. Harbhajan retweeted the video and wrote: “We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity.”

We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity 😡😡 https://t.co/sZRQC3gY3Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, India’s sports fraternity on Sunday joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic by lighting lamps and candles in response to Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s call to demonstrate the nation’s collective resolve.