‘Still can’t get 50 off 12 balls': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky dig after prodigy Abhishek Sharma misses record by whisker

“Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played - keep going strong,” Yuvraj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After India's comprehensive eight-wicket win in the third T20I, Abhishek's mentor, Yuvraj, congratulated the youngster on his performance. However, he also took a dig at the left-hander, saying he “still can't get” a fifty off 12 balls.

Abhishek's knock was studded with seven fours and five sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 340. He reached his fifty off just 14 balls, registering the second-fastest fifty by an Indian, only behind Yuvraj Singh , who had smashed a half-century against England in 12 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

There is no stopping Abhishek Sharma . The left-handed batter, who hails from Punjab, has been in smashing form, and his ball striking is one of the biggest positives for India heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 25-year-old played an unbeaten 68-run knock off just 20 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati to help the hosts gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. His whirlwind knock helped India chase down the target of 154 in just 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Abhishek, who has been trained by Yuvraj for a few years, has been in rollicking form in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He had started the contest off with a bang by smashing 84 runs in the series opener. Last year, he was also named Player of the Tournament in the Men's Asia Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav shines Even Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was in fine form as he hit back-to-back fifties in the third T20I. He remained unbeaten on 57 off 26 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Suryakumar and Abhishek put on an unbeaten stand of 102 runs off just 40 balls for the third wicket to take the wind out of New Zealand's sails.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah returned with three wickets to help India restrict New Zealand to 153/9 in the allotted twenty overs. This performance also helped the pacer to win the Player of the Match accolade.

India and Black Caps will now square off in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, January 28, at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.