''Stop the game!' I never yelled like that in my life': Shastri recalls when Dhoni's love for football left him furious

If there is one other sport former India cricket team skipper MS Dhoni enjoys is football. Besides seen playing the sport during practice sessions or before the start of the game, he is often seen playing football with his friends from Bollywood in charity matches or in friendly meetings. Former India coach Ravi Shastri agreed with the same before the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai when he was seen playing football, before narrating a story of how this very love for football once left him furious over Dhoni.

It was back during an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Shastri saw Dhoni skidding through the dew-kissed outfield five minutes before the toss and yelled at him to stop the game. Speaking to Star Sports as he narrated the story, Shastri admitted that he never screamed at anyone so loud in his life and did it to avoid injury concern of his main player.

ALSO READ: 'They don't have a bowler like him': Harbhajan Singh points out two key reasons behind CSK's struggle in IPL 2022

“He loves it. And the intensity, you know, with which he plays, it scares you from the outside. You feel hope he doesn't get injured. I remember in Asia Cup final, there was dew and went skidding five minutes before toss. I have never yelled like that in my life. 'Stop the game!' I said something like that. You don't want to lose your main player in a game against Pakistan. But to get him out and leave the football that is impossible,” he said.

Talking about the game, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against CSK.

Both the former champions are yet to open their account in IPL 2022. While the defending champions registered their worst ever start to a season losing three in a row, SRH lost their first two games.