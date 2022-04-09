'They don't have a bowler like him': Harbhajan Singh points out two key reasons behind CSK's struggle in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not make a great start to their title-defence in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost all their first three games. They presently stand ninth in the points table, one above Sunrisers Hyderabad, who as well are yet to open their account and have an inferior net run rate than CSK. Analysing their performance in the three games, former CSK star and an India legend Harbhajan Singh pointed out two key areas of concern for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side.

One of the key problems troubling CSK is the absence of their start player Deepak Chahar, who is out with an injury until the final week of April. Chahar has been CSK's weapon with the new ball, picking 32 wickets in the last three seasons of the IPL, which is the most by any bowler. With Chahar missing out, CSK do not have a perfect replacement for the new-ball specialist.

“They don't have one, but two problems. In the first six overs, with the bowl, they do not have someone like Deepak Chahar, who can give them early wickets with the new ball. Then after the powerplay, between overs 7 and 15, they do not have spinners who can provide them with wickets,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

CSK have been the worst performing bowling side in IPL 2022, picking just two wickets in three games and conceding at 9.44 runs per over and with a boundary almost every 4 balls.

Harbhajan also feels that Ruturaj's form as been of a great concern for CSK. The young opener the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021 and one of the key reasons behind CSK's run to their fourth title last season. However, in IPL 2022, he has scored just two runs in 12 balls he faced in three games.

“Ruturaj is getting out very early and hence there are no strong opening stands. So there are a lot of problems with the team. That is why you see that a team like Chennai Super Kings have lost all their three matches so far. Although, I won't be surprised if Chennai make a comeback and keep on winning thereafter,” he added.

CSK will face SRH in their fourth game this season on Saturday in Navi Mumbai.