Strike rate important but not the whole and sole of T20 cricket: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has seen T20 cricket arrive, grow and now even threaten the popularity of the other two traditional formats from close quarters. After representing India in 89 T20Is - 32 of them as captain - and scoring 2364 runs (the third most among Indians) at an average of 37.52 - she is the only Indian women's cricketer to average more than 30 in T20Is - Mithali has taken up the role of a broadcaster for Star Sports in IPL 2023. We caught up with the legendary cricketer to know her thoughts on the ever-changing demands of T20 cricket, the role of an Impact Player and the uncapped cricketers who have impressed her the most.

Excerpts

There has been a lot of talk around strike rate in the middle overs. Virat Kohli, for example, has scored briskly in the powerplays but has struggled in the middle overs... your thoughts?

Every player is different. When we talk about Virat, he is more of a timer. He banks a lot more on fours and running between the wickets than power-hitting. The way he has been starting in the powerplay in this IPL is great. The faster the bowler bowls, the easier it seems for him to dispatch the ball to the boundary. The strike rate that he has against the pacers is amazing. He must have put in a lot of hard work and that is why we see this remarkable improvement in facing the fast bowlers.

But his strike rate comes down drastically against spinners, why is that?

When you play a lot of fast bowling then your footwork is either one step forward or back but against the spinners you have to be lighter on your feet. You need to step out quite often. Maybe that's one of the reasons why this season we see a drop in his strike rate against spinners and he has also gotten out to them. But we have to take into consideration that after the first six overs a different phase starts. The field restrictions just get over, there are more fielders guarding the boundary so naturally, the strike rate will come down a bit but it should not come down drastically.

What should be the ideal approach to bat in the middle overs of a T20?

Batting in the middle phase is determined by how strong your batting line-up is. If you have a very strong middle-order then you can go all out even after the first six overs but if the batters coming later have been inconsistent then you try and play till the end and maximise the start you have got. Because you are set. You know the angles and the dimensions of the ground. You know how the bowlers are bowling. For someone new coming in on a pitch which may be a bit slow, it will be difficult to straightaway start hitting the ball. There are players like (Shimron) Hetmyer who can play the big shots after just two-three deliveries but largely it takes time.

Where do you stand in the debate of strike rate vs average in T20s? Is there really a scope of anchor in this format?

Both are important... in a way, it has become a topic of discussion because of the advancement of T20 cricket but one can't be putting too much emphasis on one aspect while ignoring the other. There has to be that balance. If you are having a good run then you are expected to score runs and also maintain a good strike rate. Form is even more valuable in this format because there is no time. It moves very fast and you don't get the opportunity to create your own rhythm. It also depends on where you bat. If you are an opener, then have to go hard in the powerplay. It's the best way to use the field restrictions and get as many runs as possible. But say the pitch is difficult and you are losing wickets then you can't just depend on strike rate. You bat according to the situation, according to what the demands of your team are. The strike rate is very important in this format but not it is not the whole and sole of it.

What about the bowlers, do they still try and go for wickets or aim to contain the batters?

Wickets are important in any format. When you take wickets, you generally also slow the run-scoring but if that is not the case and you are leaking runs then even wickets won't make much of a difference. On the contrary, if you have a good economy rate then even if you are not picking wickets, the pressure you are creating at your end can help your bowling partner pick wickets at the other end.

Let's talk about the Impact Player rule. Has it reduced the role of an all-rounder?

Yes, to a certain extent, it does reduce the role of an all-rounder. If your Impact Player is a batter then at times we've seen in this IPL that the batting line-up goes down to No.9. You are not out of the game in a chase even if you are 7 or 8 down.

Has it also made captaincy easier because you effectively are playing with 12 players and getting the best out of each one?

I don't think it affects captaincy skills. An Impact Player effectively gives you an extra cushion like if you think your batting unit hasn't done really well so you can have an extra batter and vice-versa for bowling. It also helps you in controlling the damage. Your job as a captain is to select the right Impact Player. You can be wrong even after all the freedom and flexibility.

Who are young talents that have impressed you so far in this IPL?

The batter who has impressed me most is Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals. I saw glimpses of him in the U19 World Cup. When he has got going, he has at times overshadowed (Jos) Buttler in the first six overs. For a youngster to bat alongside an international star who is one of the best players in this format and overshadow him is something remarkable.

