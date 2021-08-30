'Stuart Binny's contribution to Karnataka Cricket would be written in golden letters': Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lavished praise on all-rounder Stuart Binny’s contribution to Karnataka cricket as the latter announced his retirement from all formats if the game.

Binny has an impressive record in the domestic circuit. He played 95 First-Class games in his 17-year career, scoring 4,796 runs and picking 148 wickets. While representing Karnataka, Stuart was part of the Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2013-14.

On Monday, the Indian cricket board released a statement in which Ganguly said Binny’s contribution for Karnataka cricket would be written in golden letters.

“I would like to wish Stuart Binny all the very best for his future endeavours. He has had a long career. First-Class cricket is the base for a good international set up and Stuart has had an immense contribution in that. His contribution for Karnataka State Cricket Association, which has produced so many players of repute, will be written in golden letters. I wish him all the success in his life,” Ganguly stated in an official BCCI release.

ALSO READ | 'If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments?': WV Raman shares thoughts on the raging debate

Talking about Stuart, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “Stuart Binny has been a true servant of Indian cricket and the all-rounder has contributed heavily in the domestic circuit as well. His dedication and sincerity towards the game shall be an inspiration for the future cricketers who are looking to pursue the game. I wish Stuart good luck for the future.”

A right-handed batsman and a medium pacer, Stuart, played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. Stuart's best moment in India colours came in 2014 when he ran through the Bangladesh line-up, registering the best-ever ODI bowling figures (6/4) by an Indian.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) he played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(With ANI Inputs)