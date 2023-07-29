Stuart Broad faces 'spirit of the game' questions over actions leading up to Marnus Labuschagne wicket in 5th Ashes Test

Australia have often answered England's flamboyant and aggressive batting approach with attrition during the ongoing Ashes and an example of that could be seen during Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Oval. While England's innings on Day 1 featured a number of partnerships that had strike rates well over 100, Australia seemed more keen on wearing the host bowlers out and blunting the attack than scoring runs in the first half of the second day. Broad said that he wanted to try something to change England's fortunes

Marnus Labuschagne led that effort, grinding out just nine runs in a whopping 82 balls. He shared a 42-run stand with Usman Khawaja that lasted 156 deliveries and it came to an end when he got a nick off Mark Wood in the 43rd over and Joe Root took a truly stunning catch at first slip.

While Root deservedly got the plaudits for the wicket, replays later showed that veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad's antics may have also played a small role. Replays showed that Broad had walked up to Labuschagne just as the batter was taking his mark for that delivery and interchanged the two bails on the stumps. Labuschagne then seemed to look at Khawaja and smile before facing up to the delivery that ended his innings.

Here is the footage of the sequence of events:

Broad has been known to be a staunch advocate of the ‘Spirit of Cricket’, not refraining from voicing his opinion on Twitter when a team commits an act that sparks a debate on the topic. He notably drew the ire of Indian fans for his views on Deepti Sharma Mankading Charlie Dean in a tense women's ODI match between India and England in September 2022 and could be seen mocking Australia for the way in which they dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test, which was derided by the home team and supporters as against the spirit of the game.

Broad's actions on Day 2 before the Labuschagne has now led to a number of fans asking if it was in keeping with the spirit of the game.

What Broad had to say about it all

Stuart Broad told reporters after the day's play that he felt it was something that the Australians always tried when they needed a change of luck, although Steve Smith seemed to deny it when he asked the latter while making the comments. "I've heard it's like an Aussie change-of-luck thing. I've seen Nathan Lyon do it and I feel I've seen Justin Langer do it. Is that right (asks Steve Smith). Never heard of that? Could have just made that up. We had a few play and misses in the morning session and we needed to make a breakthrough and I thought 'I'll have a little change of the bails.'

“Marnus is someone who would notice everything. I think Uzzy said something to him and then it just worked out pretty magically that he nicked the next ball and Rooty took a great catch. I randomly went and celebrated with Uzzy for some reason. It was nice, change of bails, change of luck and it seemed to work for that ball,” said Broad.

