Stuart Broad fined 15 percent match fee, handed demerit point for Yasir Shah send-off

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:23 IST

England fast bowler Stuart Broad had been fined 15 percent of match fee for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester. The fine was imposed by father Chris, who was the ICC match referee after Stuart was found to have breached article 2.5 of the code of conduct.

“Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC said in a statement.

Broad had also been dealt a demerit point, taking his total tally to three in the last 24 months. Broad apparently did not use the best of words after dismissing Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah in the second innings of the match. Shah had rallied to score 33 off 24 runs, frustrating England in the morning session on Day 4 before Broad had him out caught behind.

One more demerit point can result in a severe punishment for Broad. A total of four demerit points is converted into a suspension point, which can lead to Broad missing the final Test in Southampton. That said, if Broad doesn’t land himself in further trouble by the end of the Test series, one demerit point will be taken off his record – which was handed to him on August 19, 2018 during the series against India.