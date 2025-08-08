Stuart Broad retaliates after Glenn McGrath predicts 5-0 doom for England against Australia at The Ashes

The battle lines have been drawn. Ever since the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, the focus has shifted to the Men's Ashes, which gets underway on November 21 in Perth. Ahead of the marquee five-match series, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has predicted a 5-0 drubbing for Ben Stokes' England in the Ashes, saying the visitors would find it tough to even win a single match Down Under. Glenn McGrath has predicted a 5-0 drubbing for England in the upcoming Ashes.

Stokes' England failed to put away a transitional Indian lineup as the five-match series concluded on level terms 2-2. Ever since 2018, England have failed to beat India and Australia in a Test series; hence, it is fair to say that Pat Cummins' Australia start as clear favourites in the Ashes.

England last defeated Australia Down Under in the 2010-11 Ashes, and the Three Lions have performed miserably ever since. The result of the last series between the two countries in Australia saw Joe Root give up the captaincy and pass the baton to Ben Stokes in the longest format of the game.

“It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0. I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough,” McGrath told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test,” he added.

Stuart Broad reacts

Former England pacer Stuart Broad reacted to McGrath's prediction, saying the legendary quick could have at least waited for England to land Down Under and then make a prediction.

It must be mentioned that McGrath is known for his 5-0 Ashes predictions, and he has rarely predicted anything other than this result ahead of the series between the arch-rivals in Australia.

“It’s August!! At least let us land, Glenn,” Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Men's Ashes 2025 will be played across Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The second Test at the Gabba will be a day-night contest.

The series will conclude with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning January 4, 2026.