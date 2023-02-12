‘Such giant leaps’: Tendulkar, Kohli laud Harmanpreet and Co. after thrilling win vs Pakistan in Women’s T20 WC opener

Team India was in stunning form as they opened their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. An unbeaten half-century by Jemimah Rodrigues helped Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. reach 151 for three in 19 overs, successfully chasing down a record target of 150 runs.

The 22-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 38 balls, packed with eight fours and was well-assisted by Richa Ghosh, who also smacked an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 20 deliveries, including five fours. Meanwhile, Nashra Sandhu bagged two wickets for Pakistan and Sadia Iqbal scalped a dismissal.

Leading the congratulatory messages for the Indian team on Twitter, Virat Kohli hailed the Women In Blue for performing well in a 'high pressure game'. The former India captain wrote, "(1/2)What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase."

"(2/2) The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless", he further added.

Meanwhile, India legend Sachin Tendulkar also lauded Harmanpreet-led side and revealed that he watched the game with his wife and son. "Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team", wrote Sachin.

"A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.

He further added, "Wonderful to see India win AGAIN!"

Initially, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat, much to the dismay of Harmanpreet. Maroof played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 55 balls, including seven fours, with Ayesha Naseem also registering 43 runs off 25 balls, packed with two fours and two sixes as Pakistan reached 149 for four in 20 overs. Radha Yadav proved to be crucial for India, and bagged two wickets, with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar scalping a dismissal each.

