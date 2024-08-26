Sunil Gavaskar blasts 'perennial cribbers' for alleging Jay Shah forced Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay, earlier this month, confirmed that he would step down from his current position as the ICC chairman following the end of his ongoing third term, on November 30. Following the development, BCCI secretary Jay Shah emerged as the favourite to take over the role in world governing body. Not only does he have the numbers in terms of support from the fellow members at the ICC board, he is reportedly set to be the only candidate to contest for the post. Sunil Gavaskar has his say on allegations made towards Jay Shah over ICC chairmanship post

While Shah is yet to file his nomination for the post, with August 27 being the last date, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar not only predicted a worldwide benefit for the sport of cricket if the 35-year-old takes over the role, but also launched a scathing attack against the ‘Old Powers’ of international cricket for alleging that he forced Barclay to step down from his ICC post.

“In all probability, Jay Shah will be the next ICC president. Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women, players worldwide will benefit,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Sportstar. “When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to go for a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the media of the Old Powers that Barclay’s decision had been forced by Shah. Only when the perennial cribbers were questioned about what the representatives of their Old Powers were doing did it suddenly occur to them that if indeed Barclay was forced to not seek a third term, then what were their own representatives at the ICC doing at the meeting?”

The legendary India batter further took an aim at the Old Powers saying that their basis of criticism was only because they realised they won't be having power over the game anymore.

“Where were their voices of objection? And if there were none, then they were as culpable as the one they were unnecessarily pointing a finger at. It’s called the Tall poppy syndrome as well as the realisation that they don’t run the international game anymore,” Gavaskar added.

‘Another huge reason why the sport is flourishing in India is…’

The veteran India batter then credited the "terrific teamwork" between the players and those in BCCI administration as the reason why cricket has flourished in India.

"The way Indian cricket has shaped up over the years is also a tribute to the BCCI and its administration. The kind of cricket that the teams, both men and women, have been playing is another huge reason why the sport is flourishing in India. If the team was not winning, the sponsors would stay away. Terrific teamwork from both the players and the administrators explains why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state. May it always remain so," he said.