Gavaskar schools 'carpers' Nasser, Atherton again with smashing reply: 'Why didn't England win ICC titles until 2019?'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on England greats Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton yet again over their earlier claim on the Indian team during the recently-concluded Champions Trophy. The former England captain had sparked a furore during the tournament after claiming that the Rohit Sharma-led side was handed an "undeniable advantage" by playing all their matches at one venue—Dubai. Sunil Gavaskar criticised Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton again

Although Australia's Pat Cummins first made the statement after Dubai was picked to stage all of India's matches following their decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, Nasser and Atherton sparked a more widespread discussion. Many other veteran cricketers sided with the two as they questioned the ICC over the tournament's scheduling, while South African and Aussie media ripped into the BCCI for showing their power in the matter.

However, in his Column in Sportstar, Gavaskar reckoned these "negative comments" should have been made when the ICC announced in December last year that Dubai would host India's matches.

"There will be the carpers who talked about the advantage India had playing only at one venue and not having to travel between matches. However, that was decided by the ICC much before the tournament started, and any negative comment about that should have happened before the tournament's first ball was bowled," he wrote.

Gavaskar then lashed out at Nasser and Atherton again, asking why England never made the most of home advantage despite hosting most ICC tournaments.

He added: "And if 'home advantage' is the reason India won, then how come England, from where most of the whingers were, did not win ICC trophies till 2019 despite hosting it about half a dozen times earlier?"

Gavaskar cautions India selectors

The India legend was also happy that Rohit did not announce his retirement, as he backed the captain to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. However, Gavaskar warned the selectors to handle the next two years with utmost caution, as 2027 will most likely be India's passing of the baton moment.

"Rohit also squashed rumours about his impending retirement, saying he has not decided to retire from the format. The next big 50-over tournament is the ICC World Cup in South Africa in 2027, and the selectors will now have to tread gingerly around the team selection in the coming months. Seeing Rohit receive the Champions Trophy from ICC Chairman Jay Shah was a joyous moment for all Indian cricket lovers, and they will forever be indebted to the team for giving them this cherished visual."