'Only concern would be...': Sunil Gavaskar singles out star batter ahead of IND vs SA clash at T20 World Cup

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was pleased to see Rohit Sharma returning back to scoring ways in Team India's previous encounter against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. India's all-format Rohit had struggled for form in the lead-up to the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. The veteran Indian opener showcased a rare batting failure in India's blockbuster match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Making amends in India's second match of the Super 12 phase on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit slammed a quick-fire half-century against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The senior batter smashed 53 off 39 balls to give India a promising start in the 20-over contest. Half-centuries from Rohit, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav paved the way for India to post a match-winning total against the Netherlands.

Restricting the Dutch side to 123-9, Arshdeep Singh (2) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) shared 4 wickets as India registered a comfortable 56-run win over the Netherlands. Reflecting on India's win over the Netherlands, Gavaskar lauded the star performers, who had a mediocre outing against Pakistan.

"Let's talk about the way India are shaping up. It's so good to see Rohit Sharma get some runs the other day, it's so good to see Arshdeep bowling the way he did. Ashwin and Axar Patel got some wickets. So, everybody who didn't have a great match against Pakistan, have come back well," Gavaskar told India Today. Batting legend Gavaskar also highlighted KL Rahul's below-par run at the T20 World Cup.

While Rohit, Kohli and Suryakumar played crucial knocks for India, opener Rahul recorded his second-successive failure in the World Cup on Thursday. "Now the only concern maybe would be around KL Rahul, who didn't score too many runs in both matches. But he is a class act," Gavaskar added. Rahul was dismissed for 9 off 12 balls in India's previous encounter. Rohit-led Team India will meet South Africa in their next Super 12 fixture at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

