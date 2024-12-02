Gavaskar smells something fishy about Josh Hazlewood's 'mystery' omission from pink-ball Test: 'Strange that nobody…'

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels there is some mystery about Josh Hazlewood's side strain injury as he has been ruled out of the second Test against India. Hazlewood made a comment during a press conference on Day 3, which triggered speculation of tensions in the dressing room as many started questioning the unity in the Australian team. When asked about Australia's approach for day four, Hazlewood bluntly stated,"You probably have to ask one of the batters that question probably." Sunil Gavaskar smells conspiracy behind Josh Hazlewood's omission

The 295-run defeat at Perth has put the Australian team under the scanners now as they will be desperate to bounce back in the pink-ball Test.

Gavaskar asserted that Australia have already hit the panic button with Hazlewood getting ruled out of the pink-ball Test.

"The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, what with former players calling for heads to be chopped off and some even hinting at cracks in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood’s media interview at the end of the third day’s play, where he suggested that it was up to the batters to now do something," Gavaskar wrote in his column at Sportstar.

Hazlewood has a fine record in Pink Ball Tests, as the 33-year-old has taken 5 for eight in five overs in the day-night Test against India here in the 2020-21 series when the visitors were bundled out for 36.

'Nobody noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at press conference'

Cricket Australia has stated that Hazlewood has a side strain and has officially been ruled out of the Adelaide Test. Gavaskar has suggested a conspiracy behind it as he was omitted days after his comment in a press conference.

"Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly the series too with a supposed side strain. Strange, that, since nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference. Mystery, mystery — the like of which used to be common in Indian cricket in the past. Now it’s the Aussies, and like old McDonald, I’m simply loving it," Gavaskar wrote.

Uncapped seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called into the squad as cover, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.. However, Scott Boland is the favourite to replace Hazlewood in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test after he represented the Prime Minister's XI side in the warm-up match.