'Should've batted better': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy after India's 170 all out in 2nd innings of WTC final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said India should have batted better in their second innings in World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side was staring at defeat after they were bowled out for 170 on the reserve day, leaving New Zealand a gettable target of 139 runs to win the WTC title.

Gavaskar seemed disappointed with the kind of show that the Indian batsmen put in on Wednesday morning in Southampton, which was bright, sunny and in complete contrast to what everyone witnessed in the previous five days of the WTC final.

“India should have batted better, the sun was out, there was not prodigious movement but they were bowled out for 170,” Gavaskar said on commentary when the last India wicket fell in the post-lunch session.

WTC final, IND vs NZ live score

Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he played a knock of 41 runs, but he hardly found any company as none of the top-order batsmen managed to spend time in the middle. It was ultimately left on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 49 balls) to give him company as India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and Ajinkya Rahane (15) in the first session itself.

Tim Southee took wickets at both ends of the innings on his way to 4-48 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant (41) the only India batsman to manage a score above 30.

Towering paceman Kyle Jamieson followed his first-innings 5-31 by capturing the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for the second time in the match on his way to a miserly 2-30 in 24 overs.

New Zealand, following their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's, were now in sight of victory in a showpiece International Cricket Council match, with Kane Williamson's men needing a run-rate of under three an over.

This final marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of series to determine Test cricket's first official world champions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON