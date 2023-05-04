Sunil Narine's place in the XI under threat?: Here's KKR predicted XI vs SRH in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KKR will look to get back to winning ways after enduring a heavy loss against Gujarat Titans in their last game. Having lost six and won three of their nine matches, KKR are currently placed eighth in the points table. Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_29_2023_000192A)(PTI)

SRH had blown KKR away in the previous outing with Harry Brook scoring a ton as Nitish Rana and Co. fell short by 23 runs while chasing 228 at home. However, Brook has failed to replicate the same going forward and could well be dropped from the XI.

Coming back to the KKR setup, Jason Roy missed the previous game with a back spasm but will be back into the side if he is deemed match fit. The England cricketer has been a revelation for KKR after being drafted in as a replacement player for Shreyas Iyer and Shakib-Al-Hasan. He mustered 160 runs in six matches, which includes two half-centuries.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz too has been among the runs and the think tank will be hoping for the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter to do the same. Gurbaz and Roy could be seen leading the attack for KKR in the next encounter.

Venkatesh Iyer has scored 296 runs so far this season. Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana have ably supported him with 270 and 233 runs to their names respectively.

The spinners have been the main wicket-takers this season for KKR. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma have scalped 29 wickets between them at an economy of 8. Russell has also chipped in with 6 wickets but has leaked a lot of runs. He has so far had an underwhelming season with the bat as well.

The seamers have been underwhelming so far this season and have been smacked all over the park. Two out of Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora could be in the playing XI as they have been the better ones out of the seam bowlers so far.

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR predicted XI:

Openers: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk).

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: If KKR bat first, Suyash Sharma could be brought on as the Impact player in the second innings. Whereas, Venkatesh Iyer could be brought on as the Impact Player if they field first.

