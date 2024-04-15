Sunrisers Hyderabad's 287/3 vs RCB the highest IPL total in history: Check top 5 scores as SRH better their own record

Sunrisers Hyderabad bettered their own record and re-wrote history by posting the highest total in Indian Premier League history on Monday during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH, who scored 277/3 against MI earlier this season, broke that record and smashed 287/3 on Monday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Riding on Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen's knocks, SRH re-wrote history again with highest IPL total.(PTI)

The SRH batters were on a mission and punished the RCB bowlers all around the park as Faf du Plessis' decision to bowl first backfired instantly for them.

Will Jacks started the proceedings with the ball for RCB and he gave away 7 runs off the first over and at that the hosts didn't have an idea about what was coming their way. Travis Head just smashed the bowlers right, left and center to hit his maiden IPL century. There was no stopping for Head and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay as SRH posted 76 without losing any wickets. However, it was only a trailer as they produced box-office stuff after the powerplay as Head kept clearing the boundary rope at will and brought up his century off 39 balls --- fourth fastest in tournament history.

Abhishek, who looked fluent, failed to convert the start into a big score and was dismissed for 34 by Reece Topley. The SRH openers shared an incredible 108-run stand for the opening wicket. However, SRH made the bold move to promote Heinrich Klaasen up in the order at number 3 which completely blew away the RCB bowlers.

Head scored 102 runs off 41 balls as his knock was embellished with 9 fours and eight sixes. He was dismissed right after scoring his century in search of another boundary.

Meanwhile, Klaasen continued to get going as he decided to deal in more sixes than four as he slammed 7 maximums and 2 fours during his 67-run knock.

After his departure, many thought that things would slow down but Abdul Samad (37*) and Aiden Markram (32*) had some different plans. The duo took on the RCB bowlers in the slog overs and took advantage of the small boundaries to hit big shots. In the last over of the innings, SRH bettered their own record of the highest total in Indian Premier League history.

Here is the list of the highest totals in IPL history:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders 272/7 vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India, 2013

Lucknow Super Giants - 257/5 vs Punjab Kings, 2023

However, SRH are still second in the list of the highest total in the T20 history

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia, 2023

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland, 2019

Czech Republic - 278/4 vs Turkey, 2019

Punjab - 275/6 vs Andra, 2023

RCB made desperate changes

Meanwhile, earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first as they made some desperate changes in the XI to get back to winning ways. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, who were their retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, were dropped from the playing XI after their poor performances thus far this season. Lockier Ferguson played his first match in RCB jersey and he was the pick of the bowler for them with 2 wickets for 52 runs in four overs.