SunRisers Hyderabad in dire need of quality spinner: Decoding IPL 2026 auction plans for Pat Cummins' trailblazers

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad might have reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition, but the team faltered to disappoint in the 2025 season, finishing in seventh place in the points table. On a flat Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium track in Hyderabad, time and time again, the SRH batting lineup failed to live up to the billing, and the bowlers continued to leak runs, leaving Cummins scratching his head. Hence, it is no surprise that the 2016 champions decided to let go of seven players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction and even traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants. SunRisers Hyderabad desperately need a quality spinner to hold them in good stead(AP)

In the mini-auction, set to take place on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi, SunRisers Hyderabad will have a salary cap of INR 25.50 crore, and the franchise will have some shopping to do, as it desperately needs some firepower in the bowling department.

The batting takes care of itself with the presence of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but the bowling remains a weak link, and Daniel Vettori (head coach) will have a lot to ponder over come the auction day.

SRH's retained players list: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari

Released players list: Abhinav Manohar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh and Wiaan Mulder.

Salary cap available: INR 25.50 crore

Here's who SunRisers Hyderabad can target in the auction

Ravi Bishnoi

The spinner, who has set his base price as INR 2 crore, can attract a bid from SunRisers Hyderabad as the franchise desperately needs a spinner who can take wickets at regular intervals. Bishnoi also has the quality of keeping the run flow in check, and hence, he might just be the top name in SRH's list of spinners.

Venkatesh Iyer

The Indian all-rounder might just be the solution to SRH's problems if the franchise is able to acquire him. The left-handed batter was released by KKR after Iyer failed to set the stage on fire in the previous edition, having fetched a price of INR 23.75 crore. However, there will be plenty of other teams who can give SRH a run for their money in trying to get Iyer.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The Afghanistan spinner also has a base price of INR 2 crore, and SRH can possibly go after him if they are unable to secure Bishnoi in the auction. Mujeeb has experience playing in overseas leagues, which has given him the opportunity to compete against top-quality players from around the world. Mujeeb might not be that high in demand, hence there are chances of the team acquiring him at a base price.

Shivam Mavi

The Indian pacer can play a perfect second fiddle to Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel. He might not be that experienced, but he definitely brings raw pace to the fold, and Cummins will have something to play with if Mavi comes on board.

Chetan Sakariya

Sakariya is not a wicket-taker per se, but he can be utilised by the franchise to bowl defensive lengths and keep the run flow in check. The left-arm pacer has not set the stage on fire in the IPL, and SRH might just provide him the platform to flourish and leave a mark on the tournament.