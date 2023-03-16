Sunrisers Hyderabad release their fiery new jersey amid IPL's 'blue' trend

Sunrisers Hyderabad have become the latest team to reveal their new jersey and fans of the team do seem to be loving it. SRH launched the jersey in a video featuring fast bowler Umran Malik, all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Mayank Agarwal. The jersey only features slight changes in the texture of the colour on it compared to last year. The three players can be seen wearing black sleeves and on an orange body. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping for a fresh start this season(BCCI)

SRH have endured a disappointing couple of seasons in the IPL. They made a good start in 2022 but that fizzled out as they finished in eighth place and failed to make it to the knockouts. The team, led by Kane Williamson, had won five of their first seven games but then went on to win just one more.

Before that they had a rather tumultuous year in 2021 which featured their captain and talisman David Warner being dropped from the squad altogether. Warner was sacked as captain and eventually left the team as well the following season, joining the Delhi Capitals. Warner will return as captain in the IPL this season, with DC announcing him as their new skipper in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

SRH have only stuck to their colours but this marks a shift from the colour blue which has now become the dominant shade in the IPL. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have predominantly blue jersies while the Rajasthan Royals are mostly pink with shades of blue. The Gujarat Titans, who played their first season last year and ended up winning the tournament, also sport jersey while the Lucknow Super Giants, who also joined the league last year, have shifted from their sky blue shade to a darker shade of the colours quite similar to what the Mumbai Indians wear.

SRH made some major changes to their squad, letting go of Williamson and West Indies big hitter Nicholas Pooran. They have invested heavily in England star Harry Brook and have also made some smart additions to their side with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. South Africa's Aiden Markram will be captain of the team this season while West Indies great Brian Lara has been roped in as head coach.

The 2023 season of the IPL starts on March 31 with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time since 2019, with the intervening seasons being played either in the UAE or in a few cities in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. SRH's first match will be a home match on April 2 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

