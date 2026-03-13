Sunrisers Leeds break silence on acquiring Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in Hundred auction: 'Usman Tariq also on radar'

Sunrisers Leeds head coach Daniel Vettori said that the decision to bring Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on board was taken after the franchise missed out on Adil Rashid in the Hundred men's player auction on Thursday. The franchise owned by Sun TV acquired Abrar for USD 255,000, making him the first Pakistani player to be bought by an Indian-owned team in The Hundred. However, the decision hasn't gone down well in India, with several fans taking to social media to criticise Sunrisers and owner Kavya Maran for not reading the room and going against the national sentiments. Abrar Ahmed was picked up by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred (AFP)

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Sunrisers Leeds has also been suspended, and growing outrage is surfacing on social media. The ownership has yet to respond to the backlash, but head coach Vettori said the decision was purely based on supply and demand in the auction, and they had to go after Abrar after Adil Rashid became unavailable.

“Once we missed out on Adil Rashid [to Southern Brave], who was a priority early on, then we obviously jumped into the overseas spinner. There were four or five guys that we were looking at, and Abrar was one of them. Very pleased to get him,” Vettori said after the conclusion of the auction on Thursday.

Also Read: Sunrisers Leeds, an Indian-owned franchise, sign Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction, face online backlash The Sun TV completed the takeover of the Northern Superchargers team last year after buying a 49 per cent stake from the ECB and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire. However, no other team owned by the Indians picked up a Pakistani player in the auction.

Earlier, there were reports of a shadow ban on Pakistani players in the Hundred for Indian-owned teams. However, all eight franchises had then issued a statement, saying the selection of players would purely be done on merit and cricketing skill.

‘No discussion’ While Vettori refrained from commenting on the relations between India and Pakistan, he did confirm that the coaches and management did not have any chat about not picking Pakistani players in the auction. He also said the team had their eyes on mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

“We just planned for everyone who was in the auction. There wasn't a discussion about not picking Pakistan players. It was just a matter of who was the best option. After we missed out on Adil Rashid, the priority was going to get a spin bowler, and we didn't think that quality was in the local market, so we had to jump overseas. Rishad Hussain, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed were all guys that were on our radar,” said Vettori.

“It's a bit of a mystery. I don't think many English players have seen him, and he recently played in that Australian series. The feedback from the Australian guys was that he was going to be tricky to face, a lot of variations and an ability to strike in the powerplay, and still through the middle stages, which I think is a key requirement at Headingley. Spinners have been the only ones to really succeed there. To have him there is going to be a big difference for us,” he added.

Abrar was the second Pakistani player to be picked in the auction after Tariq (Birmingham Phoenix).