Super fans across India geared up for the greatest rivalry at the Asia Cup 2022

Super fans in cricket aren’t like ordinary fans; and in India, where cricket is almost like a religion, these fans build their entire lives around the Indian cricket team. They turn up at matches whenever possible, living and breathing cricket in all its glory and often share their experiences with fans through social media. Many of these super fans create avatars to distinguish themselves from the crowd and build an engaging atmosphere for the fans in the stadium.

Indian cricket fans are one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world, and to say that they are fanatics of the sport would be a true understatement. With the Asia Cup 2022 on the horizon, fans are gearing up for what is to be another chapter in the Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan. This match brings the entire nation to a standstill. Roads are deserted and everyone is glued to their screens. It really is a spectacle to behold with the amount of passion and enthusiasm a cricket match brings when these two nations play against each other.

Sugumar D, more commonly known as Sports Sugumar, is a hard-core Virat Kohli and Indian Cricket Team fan. His slogan is ‘Born to Encourage Sports’ and can be seen at many a match engaging crowds and cheering Team India in the stadium. With a run of important tournaments coming up, the super fan, known for his tribal attire, awaits to see his favourite team and players in action once again. “Can't wait to get yet another cricket tournament under way in the form of the Asia Cup which starts later this month. Eagerly waiting to cheer the Men in Blue as they take the field again and I’m pretty excited to see how Rohit Sharma leads the team in his first major ICC tournament as a permanent captain. And the biggest of all, can't wait to see King Kohli take the cricket field and rule it how he used to back then!” he said.

Prabhu Damodaran, an avid cricket fan, is all set for the challenges that Team India has to face with the Asia Cup 2022 this month and The ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The co-founder of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings’ official fan club ‘Whistlepodu Army’, Prabhu is more widely known for his Instagram name – Cric Prabhu. He said, “Quite excited with the strong line-up, I feel we are going to be at our best at this year’s Asia cup. What also interests me is that this acts as a preparation for World Twenty20 and now we are quite settled with the core squad covering all roles. There is hope to have the clash with our arch rivals three times, on three consecutive Sundays and continue this Greatest Rivalry. Though the Pakistan team can’t be taken lightly, I am hoping it would be 3-0 in our favour. I am super excited and looking forward to seeing Ashwin and DK make their mark as well as to see Virat back at his best. With important games scheduled over the weekends, we have already started planning friend meet-ups to enjoy these games and ensure we recall some of our old memories of the ‘India vs Pakistan’ rivalry and celebrate cheering for our team together.”

Another superfan who can’t wait for the start of the Asia Cup is Dharma Rakshith. Owner of the hugely popular fan group ‘Orange Army’ and a member of The Bharat Army, Dharma is engaging the community in Hyderabad by organising screenings and bringing people together to cheer for Team India for the Asia Cup 2022. He said, "I have been waiting to watch the Men in Blue take the field at this year’s Asia Cup. I am especially looking forward to the match between India and Pakistan as this is a really important match and it is a real test for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. We are planning to screen all of India’s matches for the Asia Cup across Hyderabad, as I feel that these screenings help the community to build faith with the Indian Team and keep cheering them on."

One of India’s most passionate super fans, Saravaran Hari lives and breathes Indian Cricket. Hailing from Chennai, Saravaran doesn’t miss a single moment of Team India’s matches, and shares his experiences with fellow fans on his widely popular Instagram handle. Saravaran is a devoted Dhoni and CSK fan and is often very easy to notice in crowds when Team India is playing. He said, "After Covid hit, there was no cricket and I was really upset. I am so excited about the Asia Cup, with Rohit Sharma being the new captain and how he is going to manage the team. Emotions run high when I support Team India and I am very happy with the squad for the tournament. I will be cheering for Team India for every boundary and every wicket they get. Even in games now, I chant Dhoni’s name to motivate the crowd. This Asia Cup, I will be at the stadium to support the team to win the trophy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON