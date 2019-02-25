Suresh Raina becomes first Indian to score 8000 runs in T20s

Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina may have scored just 12 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Puducherry, but those runs were enough for him to become the first Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket. The Uttar Pradesh batsman has scored 8001 runs in 300 T20s at an average of 33.47. He has notched four centuries and 48 fifties in the shortest format. MS Dhoni is the only other Indian to have played 300 T20s so far.

Raina has scored the sixth most runs in T20s. He is behind Chris Gayle (12298 runs), Brendon McCullum (9922), Kieron Pollard (8838 runs), Shoaib Malik (8603 runs) and David Warner (8111 runs).

Uttar Pradesh beat Puducherry by 77 runs in Delhi on Monday. Priyam Garg top scored for Uttar Pradesh with 54 runs and Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/14. This is Uttar Pradesh’s third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Priyam Garg (59) and Rinku Singh (52) blasted unbeaten fifties to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 58-run win over Tripura in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Garg and Singh to post a commanding 184-4 and then returned to restrict Tripura for 126-8 in 20 overs.

Garg hit six boundaries, while Singh played a whirlwind 16-ball innings, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:06 IST