Suresh Raina's one-word response to whether MS Dhoni will play beyond IPL 2024 is music to CSK fans' ears

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to rule the big stage of the Indian Premier League and at the age of 42, he is still turning back the clock to display his six-hitting prowess. The role has changed for Dhoni this season as he is not the captain any more but on the field he remains the one who controls the game for Chennai Super Kings. The legendary skipper has decided to bat lower down the order to give a chance to the young players as the franchise has entered the transitional phase. Despite all that, Dhoni has still been able to make an impact with the bat this season. Suresh Raina provides big update on MS Dhoni's future. (CSK Twitter)

However, the speculations are rife that the ongoing season will be Dhoni's last in the IPL as he also handed over the captaincy charge to Ruturaj Gaikwad this year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, when former CSK star and Dhoni's good friend Suresh Raina was asked on Jio Cinema whether "Will Dhoni play another season of IPL?", he had a short but solid one-word response, "Khelenge".

Former India pacer RP Singh, who is also a close friend of former CSK skipper, also suggested that Dhoni will return for other season.

"It doesn't seem like this will be his last season," RP said.

Dhoni has faced only 25 balls this season but he is striking it at an astonishing rate of 236.00.

The biggest concern for Dhoni this year has been his struggle with the knee injury. The legendary wicketkeeper batter has been seen limping on several occasions this season as he also underwent knee surgery after last season's IPL.

Recently, CSK bowling consultant Eric Simmons also admitted Dhoni has been struggling with his knee injury but he has battled it bravely while not showing any pain.

"Everyone else is more interested in his injuries than he is. He's one of the hardest men I've ever come across. I don't even think we know to what extent he may or may not be in pain. He just carries on and does his thing," he said after the CSK's win over MI.

"I'm sure there's some niggles. He just has that ability to ignore what it is and do what needs to be done. We're more concerned about his injuries. When I say we, I mean the public (which) is more concerned about his injuries than he is," Simmons added.