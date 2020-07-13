Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant hit the nets together

cricket

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:15 IST

India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina recently hit the nets, resuming practice after the prolonged Covid-19 forced break. Following all precautions, both were seen knocking the ball around during a session in Ghaziabad, which has already recorded more than 3000 coronavirus cases.

With this, the two followed in the footsteps of India stars such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Left-handed batsman Raina shared a video of their practice from his official Instagram handle as well.

“Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded,” Raina, 33, captioned the post.

The post was Raina’s third training in the nets. On Friday, Raina posted a short clip of his session in the nets, where he and Pant did some knocking. On Sunday, Raina posted another video which was captioned.”I hope everyone is having a good weekend! This week was all about being on the field. Aim High, Stay Focused & Keep Going! - It’s all a part of it.”

Limited overs specialist Raina last played for India in 2018 in England and has since then struggled to find a place in the team. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant too was seen enjoying a net session.