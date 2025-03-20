Suresh Raina spills MS Dhoni's 'secret' ahead of IPL 2025: 'We cancelled shoots to go to Chennai...'

Suresh Raina is expecting fireworks from MS Dhoni once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star believes the 43-year-old legend still has plenty to offer, particularly in the finisher’s role, and has backed him to make a strong impact for the five-time champions. Suresh Raina spoke about MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025(CSK Twitter)

Having met Dhoni recently, Raina shared insights into the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s preparation for the upcoming season. According to him, Dhoni remains as committed as ever, ensuring he is in top shape ahead of the tournament’s start on March 22.

“Last year, he hit many sixes. He looks very strong, and he is very, very determined to perform for CSK. The team looks very strong from one to six. He will get two or three years. I think this year too, we will see Thala’s helicopters,” Raina told India Today.

Raina emphasized Dhoni’s dedication to pre-season training, recalling how the CSK stalwart has always prioritized rigorous preparations over commercial commitments.

“I will tell you one secret. Everyone talks about his fitness, his wicketkeeping skills, and his captaincy. But not many have noticed how much power he generates from his bat lift. He always emphasized going to Chennai one month prior to the season.

"When I was playing for India and CSK, we made sure we cancelled shoots to go to Chennai. We batted for three hours every day. Every week, we used to practise for four to five days. Then, in the remaining two days, we would do match simulations. On those rough pitches, we used to play spinners,” Raina added.

Dhoni’s role as a finisher is expected to continue in IPL 2025. Despite limited time at the crease, he scored 161 runs in 11 innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 220.54. His ability to clear boundaries late in the innings proved crucial for CSK, and Raina expects a repeat this year.

Raina on CSK this season

Beyond Dhoni, Raina also spoke about CSK’s formidable spin attack, particularly the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad.

“Jadeja has won the Champions Trophy. Ashwin is the local boy. He will have a lot of local support from the Chennai fans. He really wants to finish strong with CSK. He is a strong character. He can bowl in the powerplay, he can bowl in the middle overs. Then, you have Jadeja and Noor Ahmed. They have 12 overs of high-quality spin," said Raina.

Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with a marquee clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on March 23.