‘Surprising to move up ahead of Kohli and Smith’, says Kane Williamson after becoming No.1 Test batsman

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:01 IST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson notched the top spot on the ICC Men’s Test Rankings for batsmen on Thursday. He surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian batsman Steve Smith to reach this feat.

Williamson became Test No. 1 following his spectacular knock of 129 runs against Pakistan in the first innings of the second Test at the Bay Oval. He gained 13 rating points for his effort of 129 and 21 to go 11 points clear of Kohli and 13 ahead of Smith.

Following this achievement, the Kiwi skipper said he was just trying to do the best for his side which reflected in the rankings.

“It’s about trying to do as much as you can for the team. If you can contribute as much as you can and it can be reflected on the rankings, that’s really cool,” Williamson said in a video posted on ICC’s official Twitter handle.

Willamson did briefly occupy the top spot towards the end of 2015, but either Smith or Kohli have been number one since. This year too, Smith was at the top for 313 days and Kohli for 51, before Williamson surged ahead.

“Those two (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) players are the best. For me, sneak up ahead of someone (like them) is very surprising and humbling. Those are the two players year and year out in all formats moving the game forward, very fortunate to play against these guys,” Willaimson said.

“It was a great game to be involved in. We seem to have many tight finishes against Pakistan. The last three have gone to the last 25 minutes of the last day. Both teams fought incredibly hard. I think we had moments although the resistance put up by Pakistan on the last day was incredibly strong. It is really exciting to cross the line and hunt for an opportunity for the World Test Championship,” he added.