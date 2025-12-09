Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir receive warning before 1st T20I, plan with Jasprit Bumrah questioned again

As India tune up for next year’s T20 World Cup, former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes the five-match series against South Africa will quietly decide some of the biggest tactical calls facing Gautam Gambhir’s side - starting with how they use Jasprit Bumrah, and extending to the returns of Hardik Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma during a practice session on the eve of the first T20 match.(PTI)

Parthiv called the series “important preparation” and said the runners-up tag South Africa now carry only raises the stakes for India’s combinations and game plans.

“It is an important series for India, especially against the World Cup runners-up South Africa. It will be good preparation. There are a few things I’m looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah,” said Patel on JioStar.

He pointed out that India have increasingly front-loaded their premier quick, sometimes at the cost of his presence at the death.

“India has utilised his three overs in the powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even in the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over. So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs,” added Parthiv.

Beyond bowling plans, Parthiv underlined that India’s balance hinges on a fully firing Hardik Pandya after his recent comeback in domestic cricket. “The comeback of Hardik Pandya is key. He did really well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He’s coming back into form, and he is an important player. He contributes with both bat and ball. His presence in the lineup is crucial because he brings experience and also guides the youngsters. I am looking forward to his comeback,” he noted.

At the top of the order, Parthiv reserved his strongest praise for Abhishek Sharma, whose run of form across tournaments has pushed him to the front of India’s T20I conversation.

“Abhishek Sharma is the player of the season. He has been getting a lot of runs and hitting a lot of sixes. Can he continue this form? I think he can. He was the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup and on the Australia tour. He is also the number one ranked T20I batter. The runs from his bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India’s success in this five-match series against South Africa,” he added.

Between managing Bumrah’s overs, easing Hardik back into a central role, and riding Abhishek’s hitting streak, Parthiv’s assessment makes it clear: this is not just another bilateral series, but a live audition for India’s T20 World Cup blueprint.