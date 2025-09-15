Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on boycott chatter after Pakistan match in Asia Cup: 'We knew that if we block...'

Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain, finally broke his silence on the boycott chatter after the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, saying his team “blocked” out the outside noise, and this decision of not to focus on social media was taken as soon as the contingent landed in Dubai for the eight-team tournament. This was the first time that the two arch-rivals played after a war-like situation broke out between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 47 against Pakistan on Sunday. (AP)

The build-up to the match between India and Pakistan was far from ideal, with several fans in India questioning the need for going ahead with the contest when a terror attack happened just months back, killing 26 tourists.

When India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), it was believed that cricket ties between the two countries would also stop, and the BCCI would take a hard stance against the arch-rival even in ACC and ICC tournaments.

However, this was not to be the case as the BCCI followed the government advisory, which gave them permission to square off against Pakistan in multilateral events.

Social media was filled with boycott campaigns as fans fumed at the BCCI and the cricketers for playing the match. India won the Asia Cup contest comprehensively, and the game saw no handshakes between the players from the two teams.

At the official post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the build-up to the contest, and it was then that he finally spoke about the boycott campaign.

“Let me speak to you about the social media. The players and support staff of our team had a talk after arriving in Dubai. We spoke about trying to ignore the outside noise. We knew that if we blocked out the outside noise, then it would be easier for us to execute our skills on the ground. I don't know what's happening outside because my team keeps me away from such things,” Suryakumar Yadav told reporters.

“I am sure the other players and the support staff members also try to stay away. If you do this, then only you can be in the best shape to take the field and execute the skills on the ground. The crowd that came to cheer and support us definitely helped us,” he added.

It also must be stated that after the win against Pakistan, Suryakumar said that his team stands in solidarity with the vicitims of the Pahalgam terror attack as he dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces.

The no-handshake saga

India's handshake snub at the end of the game has snowballed into a major controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the ICC, asking for Andy Pycroft's immediate removal from the remaining Asia Cup 2025 matches.

At the conclusion of the Asia Cup tie, Indian players went back to their dressing room and did not come out to shake hands despite the Pakistani contingent walking up to them.

This even led to the Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha snubbing the post-match presentation and not chatting with the host broadcasters Sony.