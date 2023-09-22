'Don't think Suryakumar needs to worry about 27th': Dravid ends debate on India batter before World Cup 2023

Team India will take part in its final bilateral series before the ODI World Cup at home, facing Australia in the first of three matches on September 22 (Friday). Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the first two matches, meaning the side will be inclined to test its bench strength ahead of the all-important World Cup. The side's head coach Rahul Dravid all but confirmed on Thursday that Suryakumar Yadav – one of the players part of the 15-member squad for the marquee global tournament – will be part of the XI against Australia in the first match in Mohali. Rahul Dravid (L) spoke in detail about Suryakumar Yadav's place in the World Cup squad(PTI)

Suryakumar had been struggling in the format this year; his last outing against Australia in ODIs was forgettable, as he registered three successive ducks against the side in March. Despite his repeated struggles, the India star had the backing of the team management and he will be aiming to make it count in the Australia series, widely considered as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup as the side is scheduled to meet the Aussies in its tournament opener as well.

‘Suryakumar can change the game batting at No.6’: Dravid

When asked whether there are question marks over Suryakumar's place in the World Cup squad due to his ongoing poor form, Dravid insisted that the squad has already been decided and the star batter will have the backing of the management.

“I don't think he needs to worry about the 27th. We have picked our team for the World Cup and Surya is in it. We made our decision to do that, and we completely back him. We back him because he has got a certain quality and ability that we have seen. Yes, we have seen it at the moment in T20 cricket, but we know the kind of impact a player like him can make, batting at 6,” said the India star.

“He can change the course of the game. We completely back him. There's total clarity on the fact that we are completely behind him. We know that hopefully, he will be able to turn it around. These 3 games, he will get these games, at least the first couple certainly, to be able to develop and keep going on his journey as one-day cricketer. But on selection, we have already made our decision.”

Suryakumar's numbers

Suryakumar was on the bench for the majority of the Asia Cup; in the only match he played in the tournament (against Bangladesh), the batter scored 26 during a 267-run chase. In the three-match ODI series against West Indies last month, Suryakumar had scores of 19, 24, and 35. His ODI average of 24.41 also does not ooze confidence but as Dravid said, the team management has gone with what he has achieved in the T20 format.

