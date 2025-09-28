'Suryakumar Yadav following Rohit Sharma’s' captaincy template, India's ‘high-risk game’ backed ahead of Asia Cup final

Despite India reaching the 2025 Asia Cup final, Suryakumar Yadav's poor batting form has become a massive talking point for fans and experts. Against Sri Lanka in the Super Over, he did get the winning runs. But in the first innings, his poor form was exposed as he could only muster 12 off 13 balls and he also chose to review the lbw decision against him, despite knowing that he was out. In his last three innings at the Asia Cup, he has registered scores of 0, 5 and 12. India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer R Ashwin rushed to Suryakumar's defence and remarked that the Indian skipper is 'playing a high-risk game which is extremely amazing'.

R Ashwin backs Suryakumar Yadav

"Regarding Suryakumar, people say his average dropped after captaincy. But with that, a new brand of cricket started. I don't want him to be averaging 40. Always in T20 cricket we sink thinking about this average. Surya as a captain is playing a high-risk game which is extremely amazing," he said.

"Rohit showed this, putting no price on his wicket, always committing to aggression. Surya's following this, coming in at different slots, not always at three," he added.

In ten innings this year, the MI star has registered only 99 runs, alongwith three ducks. His only decent knock in the ongoing Asia Cup came against Pakistan int he group stage, where he slammed an unbeaten 47*, and he ended the run-chase with a six.

He has also found himself in controversy due to the handshake row with Pakistan and his post-match Pahalgam comments. He didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during toss in both matches, and his teammates followed suit, avoiding the customary post-match handshakes.

Suryakumar was punished by the ICC, who fined him 30 per cent of his match fees. He had dedicated India's group stage win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The PCB sent an email to the ICC, accusing him of making political statements.