Search Search
Sunday, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Suryakumar Yadav following Rohit Sharma’s' captaincy template, India's ‘high-risk game’ backed ahead of Asia Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 08:41 am IST

A former India cricketer rushed to Suryakumar Yadav's defence and remarked that the Indian skipper is 'playing a high-risk game which is extremely amazing'.

Despite India reaching the 2025 Asia Cup final, Suryakumar Yadav's poor batting form has become a massive talking point for fans and experts. Against Sri Lanka in the Super Over, he did get the winning runs. But in the first innings, his poor form was exposed as he could only muster 12 off 13 balls and he also chose to review the lbw decision against him, despite knowing that he was out. In his last three innings at the Asia Cup, he has registered scores of 0, 5 and 12.

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer R Ashwin rushed to Suryakumar's defence and remarked that the Indian skipper is 'playing a high-risk game which is extremely amazing'.

Also Read: Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan dream maiden final threatens to sweep cricket off the table due to swirling undercurrents

R Ashwin backs Suryakumar Yadav

"Regarding Suryakumar, people say his average dropped after captaincy. But with that, a new brand of cricket started. I don't want him to be averaging 40. Always in T20 cricket we sink thinking about this average. Surya as a captain is playing a high-risk game which is extremely amazing," he said.

"Rohit showed this, putting no price on his wicket, always committing to aggression. Surya's following this, coming in at different slots, not always at three," he added.

In ten innings this year, the MI star has registered only 99 runs, alongwith three ducks. His only decent knock in the ongoing Asia Cup came against Pakistan int he group stage, where he slammed an unbeaten 47*, and he ended the run-chase with a six.

He has also found himself in controversy due to the handshake row with Pakistan and his post-match Pahalgam comments. He didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during toss in both matches, and his teammates followed suit, avoiding the customary post-match handshakes.

Suryakumar was punished by the ICC, who fined him 30 per cent of his match fees. He had dedicated India's group stage win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The PCB sent an email to the ICC, accusing him of making political statements.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
News / Cricket News / 'Suryakumar Yadav following Rohit Sharma’s' captaincy template, India's ‘high-risk game’ backed ahead of Asia Cup final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On