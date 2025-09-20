Suryakumar Yadav gives Oman the ultimate stamp of approval after India avoid major scare: ‘The brand of cricket you…’

Suryakumar Yadav had only good and positive things to say as he interacted with the Oman team following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Jatinder Singh-led Oman gave India a major scare as the side came so close to pulling off a shock victory over the reigning T20 champions. Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza put on 93 runs for the second wicket in the chase of 189; however, the wicket of the former in the 18th over paved the way for an Indian victory. Suryakumar Yadav only had good and positive things to say about Oman and their performance. (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

However, the Indian captain was full of praise for Oman as he spoke with the entire contingent following the game's conclusion, in which India registered a 21-run victory.

Suryakumar even went on to say that many teams in the world, including his side, can learn a thing or two from how Oman went about their business in the chase of 189.

"After powerplay, any team will try to control the game. In that situation, the game that you have played, there are many things for any team to learn, including us. According to me, the energy and the vibe it is very important to maintain for each other. Like you were sitting together, no matter what is happening, if you are 60 for 5 or for no loss, that energy is spread," Suryakumar told the Oman team.

"See, each batter who comes, he will keep contributing. I always ask that outside the ground, the time you spend with each other and the effort you give, it reflects on the ground. As soon as someone scored 50, I saw everyone standing. No one was waiting. If someone was inside, that person also came out. According to me, this is one thing. I said a few things in the last press conference that are bigger than how you play," he added.

'Attitude was great'

Both Kaleem and Mirza went past the 50-run mark as the batters played knocks of 64 and 51, respectively. While Suryakumar was in the field, he took notice of how the entire Oman team applauded their feats.

The Indian captain, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, said that team spirit takes the team far. He asked the Oman side to keep up with the current bonding and attitude.

"This is the thing that makes the game bigger. You guys keep continuing this. After going out of the ground, you should feel like this. When you sleep, you should feel that we played our best cricket. We gave our best. Whether you win or lose, it will be decided on your attitude and culture. You guys showed your best. The result is in front of you. What more can I say?" said Suryakumar Yadav.

When Suryakumar, fondly known as SKY, was told about Oman's upcoming assignment in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, he was quick to say that the team is "more than ready."

"This team is ready for the World Cup qualifier. The brand of cricket that you guys played, don't forget the taste of it. Remember that taste. When you wake up tomorrow, remember what brand of cricket we played. Remember this and keep moving forward," he concluded.