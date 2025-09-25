Suryakumar Yadav glued seeing Kuldeep Yadav win dressing room honor after India beat Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup final

The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is displaying immaculate consistency and dominance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. In their last clash, they crushed Bangladesh by 41 runs to ensure their berth in the final of the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav with the Indian team(AP)

During the game the match was set up by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting as India put on 168/6 in their 20 overs. The total looked achievable but Bangladesh made a good start and scared the Indian fans for a bit. But under pressure, India’s left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, returned a superb four over spell of 3/18, bringing the team back to the game and providing the hinge on which the chase snapped for the opposition.

The turning of the screw

Kuldeep was introduced to the attack after brisk powerplay. He struck in his first over, dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon, who was looking to shift gears after settling down in the crease. That wicket forced Bangladesh to reset the chase just after a decent powerplay. From there, Kuldeep played a crucial role stacking dot ball pressure and shutting access to the straight boundary with his drift and dip.

He finished off the game in the 17th over with two wickets of consecutive deliveries and taking the game out of the opposition’s reach. He was on a hat-trick after the wicket of Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Even though he did not get the landmark, it cleared any remaining doubts about the result of the game.

Why Kuldeep Yadav’s spell mattered

On a night when Abhishek Sharma’s 37 ball 75 lit the fuse but India still finished at a par total, control was the currency. Kuldeep’s art gave India four overs at just 4.50 runs per over in the crucial middle phase, throttling Bangladesh’s only settled batter, Saif Hussain and forcing risky from the non-set batters.

The sequencing of Kuldeep’s spell was textbook. Early breakthrough, then suffocation in the middle overs and putting the nail in the coffin with those two quick wickets in the death. He allowed Bumrah and Hardik to execute their plans to perfection in the last three overs to take India to a comprehensive 41-run win.

The Impact player medal from the team

A post match video released by the BCCI on their X-handle and website, shows the spinner taking the impact player medal. India’s performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan announced,

“The impact player goes to someone who showed serious skills with the ball. In modern T20 cricket, not many players display spin, drift and dip with remarkable consistency. So, the award goes to Kuldeep Yadav.”

Accepting the medal, Kuldeep said, “Hardik and Bumrah were brilliant with the ball. As spinners our job was to control the middle overs and pick the middle order wickets. We did really well. Overall the intensity was good. Hope to carry the intensity into the next game.”

The video also captured the captain of the team, Suryakumar Yadav looking at his bowler with amazed expressions and then clapping for the honor he received.

The ‘Men in Blue” will be facing Sri Lanka in the Super Fours next, before they play in the summit clash of the tournament on 28th September. The management will hope that Kuldeep continues his form and momentum and plays his role in guiding India to their title.