Suryakumar Yadav grilled on Ishan Kishan’s World Cup XI spot; cryptic ‘Tilak Varma’ reply fuels intrigue

After a setback in Vizag, India returned to winning ways in Trivandrum on Saturday with a 46-run victory over New Zealand in their final T20I before the World Cup. But the result only deepened India’s selection headache, as Ishan Kishan made a compelling case for a spot in the playing XI with his maiden T20I century, a knock that came amid Sanju Samson’s faltering returns, including a dismissal for just six runs at his home ground. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, back, celebrates his half century with Ishan Kishan during fifth T201 match vs New Zealand in Trivandrum (PTI)

Among the many boxes India wanted to tick in their final T20I series before the World Cup, Samson’s form was a key concern. Having been entrusted with the opening role once again following a failed experiment with Shubman Gill, the team management expected him to pick up where he had left off. However, those expectations were quickly dented as the wicketkeeper-batter managed just 46 runs across five innings, which included a duck, a highest score of 24, and no innings extending beyond the powerplay.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan makes strong case for opener slot in India's T20 World Cup XI: ‘Batting alongside Abhishek really helps’ Amid Samson’s struggles, Ishan rose to the occasion like a man possessed, making the most of an opportunity that emerged following an unexpected twist in World Cup selection plans. Batting at No. 3 in place of the injured Tilak Varma, the left-hander smashed 215 runs in four innings at a staggering strike rate of 213.18, including a half-century and a century.

The contrasting returns from the two top-order wicketkeeper-batters inevitably raised questions over India’s playing XI for the World Cup, specifically whether the management should revisit its plans around Samson and instead back the in-form Ishan. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav neatly sidestepped the issue during his interaction with the broadcaster, choosing to keep the mystery alive until India’s tournament opener on February 7.

Responding to a point-blank question on Ishan’s place in the XI, Suryakumar, who finished as the series’ highest run-getter with 242 runs, first offered a positive update on Tilak Varma’s recovery before conceding that the selection dilemma was a “good headache” for the team management.

“We don’t know anything about Tilak Varma right now. But we’ve been told he’s looking good and has started batting. If he comes back, it will definitely be a good headache to have. With all 15 of us, it’s a good headache — all players are capable of getting into the playing XI. You will definitely get to know on the 7th if Ishan is,” Suryakumar said.

Tilak, who has been sidelined for nearly a month following testicular surgery for an injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy earlier in January, has been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to return to action. He is expected to feature in two warm-up games before the World Cup — first for India A against the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2, followed by India’s warm-up clash against South Africa on February 4.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.